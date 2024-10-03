My Hero Academia Just Dropped the Most Gen Z Dub We've Ever Seen

When it comes to English Dubs to popular anime series, there are always sure to be changes that need to be made when presenting a property to Western audiences. Certain voices might sound slightly different, lines are delivered differently to better fit the motions of the characters, and names might be changed depending on the circumstances. My Hero Academia for example wasn't free from making some changes to its English Dub versus its original Japanese iteration and the latest installment of the former proves it. In depicting the character Camie during her last-minute rescue of Hawks, My Hero Academia's English scriptwriter shared their thoughts on capturing the hero's "Gen-Z" aesthetic.

To refresh anime fans' memories, the moment in question in My Hero Academia's seventh season saw Hawks, the number two hero, in quite a dire predicament. Trying his best to stop All For One from making his way to Shigaraki, the young villain set to carry on his evil legacy, Hawks is saved from a devastating attack thanks to Camie. Jumping in at just the right moment, Camie's Quirk, Glamour, allowed her to save the number two hero by creating an illusion, while in the English dub version, delivering some repertoire that has viewers thinking of "Generation Z".

My Hero's Gen-Z Line Delivery Explained

Camie's hilarious line that was delivered in the English Dub reads, "Whoa, big yikes, like that was for realsies close. Hawks is a total rizzcake, you can't unalive that snack, I'd enter my grief era." Said line was created by My Hero Academia's North American script writer, Jeramey Kraatz, who made sure to acknowledge his love of Camie's dialogue and the inclusion of the phrase, "rizzcake". As the anime adaptation continues, we'll be sure to keep you updated on any other amazing line delivery from Camie and her cohorts.

Camie's slangy lines are super challenging to adapt, but I'm pretty thrilled I got to introduce the term "rizzcake" to the MHA dub. https://t.co/Lq6FTMfaqb — Jeramey Kraatz (@jerameykraatz) September 30, 2024

My Hero Academia's Seventh Season Finale

There are two episodes remaining in My Hero Academia's seventh season and while a major villain has fallen thanks to the Todoroki clan taking down Dabi, there remain quite a few fights for our favorite anime superheroes. In the latest preview for the next anime episode, Toga and Uravity are set to come face-to-face once again as Ochaco tries to stop her blood-drinking arch-enemy from doing further damage to Hero Society. Considering that Toga has the ability to create infinite doubles of herself, this is going to be one of Uravity's toughest fights to date.

On top of this conflict, there's still the question regarding who will claim victory in the fight featuring Deku and Shigaraki. Now that Eraserhead and Monoma are no longer suppressing Shigaraki's Quirks, Izuku Midoriya is going to need all the Vestiges' powers to win the day. Of course, the "real" All For One is still out there and is now facing down a powerless All Might, who has since retired from the battlefield thanks to their previous battle. Luckily, Toshinori Yagi has a trump card that is about to be a big part of My Hero Academia's final fight. While an eighth season has yet to be confirmed, it feels like a sure thing to wrap the story of Deku and his fellow heroes on the small screen.

