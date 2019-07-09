My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Shares First Synopsis

My Hero Academia promises to become one of those anime series which live on for decades to come. Like Naruto before it, this shonen story has wowed fans all over the globe, and it hopes to hype them even more so this year with some new releases. Not only will the anime’s fourth season come to light this fall, but its second movie is slated to premiere this winter.

Oh, and that’s not all! Thanks to a brand-new update, fans have gotten a peek at My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising with its very first synopsis.

Recently, a report from Japan brought the film’s official poster to light, and it came along with a brief blurb. It was there fans found a brief teaser for the movie which you can read below:

“A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class A will make an appearance!

Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”

As you can see, this blurb is a fairly vague one. It does confirm a few rather important notes though. For one, the film promises to include all of the heroes found in Class 1-A, so fans are hoping for some more Momo action. Not only that, but the blurb confirms this film will take place after season three and All Might’s final battle with All For One. And finally, the third reveal is of the film’s big villain known as Nine. Aside from those lessons, much of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising remains a mystery, but fans are putting their faith in the feature. After all, creator Kohei Horikoshi is heavily involved with its story, and the writer has not led fans astray yet!

