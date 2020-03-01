My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising’s Opening Weekend Wows at U.S. Box Office

Last week, fans in the U.S. were treated to the next phase of My Hero Academia, and it seems the series went the extra mile for this foreign opening weekend. This weekend followed My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising through some big successes as the film ranked amongst the U.S. box office’s top five picks. And if you were to ask All Might about the feat, well – he’d be happy to call is PLUS ULTRA!

The special announcement about My Hero Academia‘s movie was made earlier today by Exhibitor Relations. It was there the company confirmed Heroes Rising has made some serious cash during its opening weekend.

“Funimation’s animated flick, MY HERO ACADEMIA: HEROES RISING, racked up $5.1M this weekend, and an amazing $8.5M since its Wednesday debut,” Exhibitor Relations announced. “This sequel has already surpassed the lifetime box office of the first MHA film, TWO HEROES, which tallied up $6M in 2018.”

As you can see, My Hero Academia has experienced some clear wins this weekend. For one, its limited run of Heroes Rising has already made more than the entire run of Two Heroes which was released a couple years ago. Izuku Midoriya has only gotten more popular since the last film went live, and this box office haul proves as much.

In fact, Heroes Rising managed to outgross other films this weekend which hail from Hollywood. According to reports, My Hero Academia came in fourth at the U.S. box office. First place went to The Invisible Man followed by Sonic the Hedgehog and The Call of the Wild. Bad Boys for Life came in after the anime flick, so Izuku is clearly doing alright for himself.

Are you surprised by how well this new movie is doing at the box office?