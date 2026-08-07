6 Years Later, Haikyu Confirms a Brand New Release For Fans Ahead of Anime’s Return

Written and illustrated by Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! remains one of the most beloved Weekly Shonen Jump series of all time. The manga debuted in 2012 and reached its conclusion in 2020, after years of serialization. However, even six years after the manga’s conclusion, the anime is nowhere close to adapting the entire story. Following the exciting Season 4, the anime released a new film in 2024 titled Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle. The sequel, Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant was officially confirmed in March last year with a special teaser hyping the match between Karasuno and Kamomedai High Schools. It’s been more than a year since the announcement, and fans still await an official trailer and more updates.

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Additionally, while details on the anime film are scarce, fans have something new to look forward to as Shueisha shared an exciting update for fans. Six years after the manga’s finale, Haikyu is returning with two new volumes of Character Remix. Both volumes will be released on September 4th, 2026, as confirmed on the official website of Shueisha. It’s a special upcoming manga compilation volume focusing on the series’ beloved duo, Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama. Both volumes will feature their best moments with upgraded printing and color pages. Additionally, the release date mentioned is only for Japanese fans, as international fans still await an update.

What to Expect From Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant

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The film is scheduled to be released next year, although an exact release date hasn’t been confirmed yet. After defeating Nekoma High School in the latest film, the Karasuno team moves on to the Quarterfinals in the Spring High National Tournament. They will face off against Kamomedai High, a team that excels at serving, blocking, and mental fortitude, and all of those skills are better than anything Karasuno has ever faced.

Additionally, Kamomedai has its Little Giant, the team’s Ace, Kōrai Hoshiumi, and the series has already teased his rivalry with Hinata. Hinata’s raw talent, despite being the shortest on the team, didn’t go unnoticed by Kōrai or anyone else in the stadium. However, Kamomedai’s Ace isn’t the only one Karasuno has to look out for, since the entire team is full of those with unparalleled skills.

Image courtesy of Production I.G.

Shortly after the National Tournament is over, the manga moves on to the Final Arc, which takes place several years after Hinata and the others graduated from high school. Hinata continues his volleyball journey and reunites with several of his high school friends and rivals who continue their careers as volleyball players.

Before the official teaser was released in 2025, Haikyu!! vs. The Little Giant was expected to be the anime’s final film. The studio announced the two final movies in 2022, causing widespread confusion among fans regarding the adaptation of the final arc. However, the heat died down when the anime no longer listed the upcoming film as “final.” The subtle update sparked hope about a fifth season or another film. However, that’s merely speculation at this point, since nothing has been officially confirmed by the animation studio.



