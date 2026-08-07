8 Years Later, HIDIVE’s Critically Acclaimed Series Confirms Finale

The Summer 2026 anime season is currently ongoing, and Crunchyroll isn’t the only platform making major plans for new releases since platforms such as Netflix and HIDIVE keep expanding their library each month. No doubt, Crunchyroll is by far the largest streaming hub for anime fans, adding dozens of new anime series every quarter as part of the new season lineup. These new additions release weekly episodes an hour or two after the Japanese broadcast. On the other hand, HIDIVE often adds several unique anime films and series for viewers to enjoy every month. While the platform also releases a handful of series each year on a seasonal schedule, it’s not nearly as much as Crunchyroll.

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One of the most popular series on the platform is Dangers in My Heart, an unconventional romance and comedy anime series. In the July 2026 schedule confirmed by the official website of HIDIVE, the latest film was finally added to the platform. While fans await the anime’s return, Anime News Network confirms that the manga is ending in three chapters. Written and illustrated by Norio Sakurai, the manga debuted in 2018. Since it’s being serialized on a bi-weekly schedule, we can expect the serialization to wrap up in September 2026, considering there won’t be a sudden hiatus before the finale.

What to Expect From Dangers in My Heart Finale

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The Dangers in My Heart manga will release its Volume 14 on November 6th, 2026. So far, only the Japanese release date has been confirmed as fans await an international release date. Considering how the story has been going so far, the finale is expected to deliver a sweet, grounded resolution to the relationship between Kyotaro Ichikawa and Anna Yamada’s relationship, while also focusing on personal growth.

The manga follows their story in middle school, solidifying their bond rather than relying on over-the-top melodrama. The manga has been planning its ending for quite some time, which is why the ending isn’t rushed and gives a well-deserved conclusion to the main characters and the overall story.

Will There Be a Season 3 of Dangers in My Heart?

Image Courtesy of Shin-Ei Animation

It’s been over two years since the anime series concluded its second season. While a third season is currently under production, the franchise released a film in February this year. It features a re-edit of both seasons while including newly added scenes to follow the story of Ichikawa and Yamada after the second season. The second season continues the awkward yet adorable relationship between Kyotaro Ichikawa, an extremely moody teenager, and Anna Yamada, a quirky, albeit popular girl from his class whom he regularly fantasizes about killing.

Despite the initially bizarre setting, the story is surprisingly heartwarming as it focuses on two quirky teenagers learning how to be themselves amid a bustling society that tries to mold young adults into behaving a certain way socially. The film began streaming on HIDIVE on July 14th, 2026, in both sub and dub versions. Season 3 is expected to drop in 2027, although an exact release date hasn’t been announced yet.