My Hero Academia Just Doubled Down on the Anime’s Smartest Bakugo Decision

My Hero Academia‘s main story ended back in December, but the anime has been dragging out its farewell. Since Season 8’s conclusion, it’s delivered a special episode highlighting the characters’ lives after U.A. High, along with a six-minute catch-up focused on Eri’s time at school. The latter just dropped on August 2, and although it’s focused on Eri for most of its brief run, it also adds context to other characters’ futures as pro heroes. My Hero Academia wouldn’t miss a chance to update fans on the lives of Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki — and we get to see all three in action together again.

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We also learn their official places on the hero rankings at this point in time, something the post-finale special “More” also touches on. Now that Deku has a pro hero suit to make up for his lack of a Quirk, the newly dubbed “One for All” hero is in fourth place on the charts. Todoroki remains in the number two spot, a milestone the characters celebrate in the previous special. And Bakugo moves back up after dropping to number 15 at one point due to his attitude. Bakugo being a well-known and successful pro hero while not quite reaching the top of the rankings is one of My Hero Academia‘s best choices. It’s nice to see the I Am a Hero Too special doubling down on it one last time.

My Hero Academia: I Am a Hero Too Confirms Bakugo Still Isn’t #1 (Or Even #2)

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My Hero Academia: I Am a Hero Too reveals that Bakugo is fifth on the hero rankings at the time of the special, a step forward from his drop to 15th place — but also not quite his former high of number four. It’s the ideal spot for the character to be, and it’s something that makes Bakugo’s ending among the smartest in My Hero Academia. Everything from his response to his post-war injury to his spot on the rankings further contributes to his character arc, showing how much he’s changed since the beginning of the show.

Deku and Bakugo kick off My Hero Academia both wanting to become the number one hero, just like All Might, and those fully invested in their dreams may be disappointed that they don’t reach them by the end of the anime. That’s the genius of My Hero Academia‘s ending, however: it makes both of their journeys meaningful without having things play out exactly as they’d hoped. They are close enough to the top of the charts that we can imagine them reaching that level eventually. But as neither is acting as a pro hero for the accolades alone, placing them just short of the top spots it is a smart decision for the anime. It’s an especially compelling choice for Bakugo, who continues to prove that he’s in the profession for the right reasons. It’s an end his entire story builds to.

This Ending Is Perfect for Bakugo in Both the Original Anime and the New Special

Of all the characters in My Hero Academia, Bakugo gets the most fitting ending after an eight-season character arc that redeems and betters him over time. As Season 8 comes to a close, Bakugo is told that, because of his injuries, he may never reach his prior levels of power again. He chooses to plow forward on a hero career anyway, despite the knowledge that he may not get close to achieving his original goal. It’s the ultimate sign that Bakugo wants to be a pro hero for the purpose of doing what’s right and saving people. His primary motivation is no longer the glory of being like All Might. He finally understands that All Might’s good intentions are what made him so effective and beloved in the first place.

By placing Bakugo at number five on the hero rankings, rather than at number one or two, My Hero Academia‘s new special continues this ending highlight. Yes, he and the other pros are still competitive and invested in reaching new heights. But while a younger, less experienced Bakugo might have balked at being anything but number one, the final iteration of the character doesn’t seem bothered by it. He’s still doing the job for noble reasons, and he’s clearly realized that everything else is extra. It’s further proof that he has one of the best arcs of the series, which is still paying off more than six months after its original finale.