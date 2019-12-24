My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Reviews Are Too Hype

My Hero Academia has just premiered its second movie, Heroes Rising, over in Japan (coming to the US in February), and so far, it’s looking like it will be a major hit with fans. The first reactions to Two Heroes have been flooding onto Twitter (along with a bunch of spoilers), and they all seem to be singing some mighty big praises of the film. There’s been genuine fan freakouts over specific “event” moments in the film (which we won’t spoil here), as well as praise over the quality of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising‘s direction and animation.

Taking the first reactions to the film into account, it seems that My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is going to be be more popular than its predecessor, Two Heroes – and much more controversial!

Ermahgerd!

YO THE MOVIE WAS SO FREAKING GOOD HOLY SHIIIIIIIT!!!!!!!!! So much action, all Class A get a time to shine, Deku & Bakugou’s fight together was SO SICK OMFGGGGGGGGGG!!!!!!!



Let me uh, gather my thoughts and notes and write the summary! Stay tuned!! — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) December 20, 2019

Freaking 10000000/10 like HOLY SHIT — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) December 20, 2019

My Hero Academia insider @Aitaikimoch has the sort of passion for Heroes Rising that’s hard to ignore (to put it mildly).

Anime Movie G.O.A.T. 2019

The ending fight was like Broly for sure — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) December 20, 2019

2019 saw Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, and My Hero Academia all drop highly-anticipated new movies. According to @Aitaikimochi, Heroes Rising is the best of the bunch.

Anticipation – Plus Ultra!

holy shit this movie is literally killing me. i haven’t even seen it, and i’m already crying. #MyHeroAcademiaHeroesRising pic.twitter.com/qzBWgFicfw — 💉hiwiko💉 (@peachykats1) December 20, 2019

If My Hero Academia fans didn’t want to see Heroes Rising before, they certainly do now.

Let’s Get Weird

So i just watched the new #MyHeroAcademia movie.

This movie was good but had for sure some weird stuff.#MyHeroAcademiaHeroesRising pic.twitter.com/ZcWIaf0uZC — Eru (@EruArtworks) December 20, 2019

It Sounds like Heroes Rising is going to do some things that will have My Hero Academia fans talking (if not yelling).

International Love

Omg I got to see #BNHA #HeroesRising in a theater. In Japan. And my KatsuDeku soul is so happy and omg it was sooooo good! Can’t wait to see it again when it comes to the states 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0RU1xEAS2P — Andreah||poodle Johnny superior curly Youngho king (@johnjaeristas) December 23, 2019

This fan is literally traveling the world, just to enjoy My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, twice! Now that is some Plus Ultra fandom!

Look Good, Fans Good

If nothing else, it sounds like Heroes Rising is going to be a visual feast for My Hero Academia fans! Given how good the anime typically looks, that’s saying something!

Let’s Go!

This is the kind of tease we love: doesn’t spoil things, but definitely has us hyped AF!

*****

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is now in Japanese theaters; it arrives in the US in February.