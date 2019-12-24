Anime

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Reviews Are Too Hype

My Hero Academia has just premiered its second movie, Heroes Rising, over in Japan (coming to the […]

By

My Hero Academia has just premiered its second movie, Heroes Rising, over in Japan (coming to the US in February), and so far, it’s looking like it will be a major hit with fans. The first reactions to Two Heroes have been flooding onto Twitter (along with a bunch of spoilers), and they all seem to be singing some mighty big praises of the film. There’s been genuine fan freakouts over specific “event” moments in the film (which we won’t spoil here), as well as praise over the quality of My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising‘s direction and animation.

Taking the first reactions to the film into account, it seems that My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is going to be be more popular than its predecessor, Two Heroes – and much more controversial!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ermahgerd!

My Hero Academia insider @Aitaikimoch has the sort of passion for Heroes Rising that’s hard to ignore (to put it mildly). 

Anime Movie G.O.A.T. 2019

2019 saw Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, and My Hero Academia all drop highly-anticipated new movies. According to @Aitaikimochi, Heroes Rising is the best of the bunch. 

Anticipation – Plus Ultra!

If My Hero Academia fans didn’t want to see Heroes Rising before, they certainly do now. 

Let’s Get Weird

It Sounds like Heroes Rising is going to do some things that will have My Hero Academia fans talking (if not yelling). 

International Love

This fan is literally traveling the world, just to enjoy My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, twice! Now that is some Plus Ultra fandom! 

Look Good, Fans Good

If nothing else, it sounds like Heroes Rising is going to be a visual feast for My Hero Academia fans! Given how good the anime typically looks, that’s saying something! 

Let’s Go!

This is the kind of tease we love: doesn’t spoil things, but definitely has us hyped AF! 

*****

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes is now in Japanese theaters; it arrives in the US in February. 

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts