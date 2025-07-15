One Piece May Have Just Confirmed Its True Final Villain

One Piece is currently delving into the lore of Elbaf Island, an arc that was promised to fans over two decades ago. Remarkably, it’s living up to expectations, and it’s no exaggeration to say that it may even be exceeding them. As the series enters its final saga, many believed Elbaf would serve as a pivotal checkpoint for unraveling long-standing mysteries. So far, the arc has delivered on that front, not only revealing Shanks’ twin brother and confirming his lineage but also, through the mural reveal, potentially hinting at how the story of One Piece may ultimately conclude. While more revelations are anticipated, the series has yet to confirm who will serve as Luffy’s final opponent.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the mural reveal and Imu’s major involvement in the latest arc, and the fact that they’ve lived since the time of Joyboy, it’s easy to assume they might be the final villain. However, another strong contender has long positioned himself as Luffy’s ultimate rival. While this figure has been on the opposing side from the very beginning, the latest chapter’s revelation that Rocks D. Xebec is Blackbeard’s father may have solidified Blackbeard as the true final opponent Luffy will face.

With the Revelation of Rocks D. Xebec, One Piece May Have Confirmed Its True Final Villain

One Piece Chapter 1154, titled “Can’t Even Die,” concludes with the long-awaited reveal of Rocks D. Xebec, along with the striking revelation that he is the father of Blackbeard, also known as Marshall D. Teach. This confirmation cements the long-held theory of Blackbeard’s connection to Rocks, and the newly revealed father-son relationship strengthens the parallel even further. Blackbeard’s vague but ominous ambition, referred to simply as “The World,” mirrors his father’s desire to become the King of the World, suggesting he is walking the same path. On the other side, Luffy, long seen as Gol D. Roger’s successor, especially since the time-skip, continues to follow in Roger’s footsteps. This positions Blackbeard as Rocks’ heir, to be Luffy’s final opponent, just as Rocks was Roger’s.

The parallel is undeniable. Blackbeard has consistently been framed as one of the final antagonists in the story, and this recent revelation may have confirmed his role as Luffy’s ultimate rival, mirroring the legendary clash between Roger and Rocks. Another layer of this theory is reinforced by Koby’s evolving role. Clearly being shaped as the successor to Monkey D. Garp, Roger’s key ally in the battle against Rocks, Koby may serve a similar role in the final confrontation. This suggests that while Imu and the World Government will remain major threats, it could be Blackbeard who stands as Luffy’s true final opponent. If so, the story may conclude with a modern echo of the Roger-Garp alliance, this time featuring Luffy and Koby taking down Blackbeard in the climax of One Piece.

One Piece is available to read on Viz Media and Manga Plus.