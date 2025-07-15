One Piece: Elbaf’s Best Character Has a Heartbreaking Naruto Parallel

The Elbaf Arc of One Piece is currently focusing on Harald’s backstory while also featuring Loki’s tragic past. He was introduced as the notorious Cursed Prince of Elbaf, who killed his own father, the beloved king of Elbaf. The Land of the Giants lost its best king in history after a tragic incident, and everyone blamed Loki for the loss. Loki fled the kingdom and was on the run for eight years. He has been serving his sentence in the Underworld for the past six years after Shanks captured him. Gaban is the one who kept watch on the prisoner all these years, even though he had a doubt that there’s more to Harald’s death than meets the eye.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series only recently confirmed that Loki is innocent, but the truth behind the incident still remains unknown. Harald was working tirelessly for the betterment of this kingdom, even to the point of joining hands with the World Government. However, 14 years ago, inside the Throne Room of the Aurust Castle, he was struck down by his soldiers, the very Giants who revered him. As Harald’s backstory continues, we witness his journey from a notorious pirate to a responsible king. The backstory also revealed everything Loki went through since his birth.

One Piece’s Loki and Naruto Were Both Shunned Since Birth, Even Though It Wasn’t Their Fault

Loki was born with slit pupils and black sclera in his eyes, a unique feature among the Giants. His superstitious and greedy mother immediately rejected him because of his physical appearance and believed him to be cursed. Shortly after Loki’s birth, all kinds of tragedies befell Elbaf, which she blamed on him. He had to cover his eyes because of people’s fear. Loki did everything he could for attention, even to the point of bullying his half-brother, Hajrudin.

Similar to how Loki was shunned for something that wasn’t within his control, the protagonist of Masashi Kishimoto’s classic Shonen manga, Naruto, lived a relatively similar life. As the Jinchuriki, he was feared among others as if he were a ticking time bomb. Like Loki, Naruto got into all kinds of trouble, just to have others notice him. He was unaware for several years about the Nine-Tailed Beast being sealed inside him. Unfortunately, no matter what they both did, they only ever received scorn from others, which further broke their hearts.

However, a striking difference sets them apart as Naruto strived to become Hokage and get everyone to accept him for who he was. On the other hand, Loki’s heart was already dead, and he had abandoned any hope of getting accepted. He finally forced himself to attempt suicide when he saw Ida protecting Hajrudin while risking her life, when he was rejected by Estrid for simply having a different physical appearance.