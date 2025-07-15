Demon Slayer Hypes Infinity Castle With New Look at Tanjiro

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle is nearly here (at least, in Japan), and Ufotable and Aniplex have just dropped a brand new look at everyone’s favorite kind-hearted Demon Slayer, Tanjiro Kamado. Infinity Castle opens in Japanese theaters on July 18th, and tickets have already sold out for the early screenings. Unfortunately, Western fans will be waiting a little while longer for Infinity Castle, as it opens in the US, UK, and Canada on September 12th. While we all try and duck spoilers online for the next two months, the official Demon Slayer social media accounts and website are keeping us entertained with new promos, including one for Tanjiro’s birthday.

Infinity Castle is expected to be the biggest anime movie of the year, if not all time. Mugen Train, which opened in 2020, is currently the highest-grossing anime movie of all time, beating Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away and Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name. Demon Slayer faces some tough competition from Chainsaw Man: The Movie – Reze Arc – which opens a few months later in October. But, given the overwhelming size of the Demon Slayer fandom, it is expected to smash past Mugen Train‘s record.

Demon Slayer Says Happy Birthday to Tanjiro

Ufotable

Ufotable is renowned for sharing birthday and holiday illustrations featuring some of Demon Slayer‘s most notable characters, and Tanjiro’s birthday is no different. The official Demon Slayer website recently shared a new promo wishing Tanjiro a very happy birthday, as he prepares to take on Muzan in the Infinity Castle.

A chibi version of Tanjiro stands in the centre of the promo wearing white and green attire. He is flanked by two heart-shaped balloons. One reads, “Tanjiro K. 7.14,” and the other says, “Happy Birthday.”

Demon Slayer Is Coming to an End!

Ufotable

The release of Infinity Castle is a bittersweet moment for Demon Slayer fans as it marks the beginning of the end for the franchise. Based on the manga by Kohoharu Gotoge, Ufotable’s anime premiered in 2018 and took the world by storm with its first season. Mugen Train then made waves at the box office, and the Entertainment District Arc (Season 3) wowed viewers with its phenomenal action. There was also the Swordsmith Village Arc (Season 4) and the Hashira Training Arc (Season 5), but most fans would prefer to breeze past those.

Infinity Castle is the first in a new trilogy of films that will round out Demon Slayer‘s story. No release dates or windows have been revealed for the other two movies.

