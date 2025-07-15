My Hero Academia’s Final Season Reveals Its Release Date

Today is Izuku Midoriya’s birthday, and the production house responsible for the My Hero Academia anime adaptation, Studio BONES, had the perfect gift for anime fans to celebrate. For quite some time, fans knew that the eighth and final season of the superhero shonen series would be arriving this fall, finally beginning the end of Class 1-A’s epic journey to be full-fledged crime fighters. With the seventh season finale ending on quite the cliffhanger, seeing Midoriya struggle against Shigaraki while All Might attempts to keep All For One at bay, fans have been counting down the days until the final battles from UA Academy arrive.

My Hero Academia’s final season will begin to air on October 4th, meaning that fans will only have to wait a few more months before Deku begins to say goodbye. On the anime’s official website, here’s how Studio BONES described the monumental event, “Today, July 15th, marks the birthday of Izuku Midoriya, also known as “Deku,” the beloved protagonist of My Hero Academia. To celebrate this special day, the key visual for the My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON has just been revealed. The highly anticipated anime is scheduled to premiere on Crunchyroll on October 4.” You can check out the new poster for My Hero Academia’s final season below.

studio bones

A New Final Season

Earlier this summer, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to attend Anime Expo, where My Hero Academia had the chance to tease at its future. During the panel, creator Kohei Horikoshi discussed how, since the manga has ended, he had far more of an opportunity to work on the anime with Studio BONES this time around. In doing so, Horikoshi teased that he had helped to create new scenes that weren’t originally part of the manga, meaning viewers will be privy to brand new scenes. Here are Horikoshi’s exact words,

“Now that My Hero Academia’s manga has ended, I have been able to work more closely with the production studio on the anime and the production process. I’ve had the chance to suggest adding extra scenes and emotional layers to the performances.” When the final manga chapter first arrived, the mangaka took the opportunity to revisit the finale by creating some “post-credits scenes” that further fleshed out the future for the heroes following the conclusion of their biggest battle.

Ironically enough, My Hero Academia’s final season won’t be the end of the UA Academy universe on the screen. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has been confirmed for a second season, meaning that Crawler, Pop Step, and Knuckleduster will be the new sheperds for Horikoshi’s world. Also, while not confirmed, there is also the possibility that Class 1-A could return with a new feature-length film, as the previous movie was not confirmed to be the franchise’s last.

