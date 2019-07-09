My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising Teases Mysterious Villain

The next animated movie for the wildly successful “heroes in training” franchise, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, has not just been touted as the introduction of one of “All For One’s” heirs in the form of the villainous Nine, it is also being dubbed as “The Final Chapter” from the film’s creators. While fans shouldn’t be too worried about the series’ longevity as it still has a ways to go before it comes close to matching up with the current events of the manga its adapted from, this was stated as being dubbed that as it incorporates elements that the “creator of MHA originally wanted to include in the finale”!

Twitter User Aitaikimochi translated text from the film’s official website, revealing a number of new details that had otherwise not been known:

The BNHA Heroes Rising new movie is considered the “final chapter” and will have all Class A members in the story! The villain of the movie is called “Nine.” The movie will be out December 20th, 2019! https://t.co/nhQGug3HLR — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) July 8, 2019

All members of Class A will be featured in this upcoming film to combat the threat from “All For One’s” heir Nine. We don’t know for sure what Nine’s back story is or what his quirks could be, but he looks strangely similar to the arch rival of All Might. Sporting the same headgear as the head of the League of Villains, Nine still appears to be much younger than his mentor it seems. It will also release in Japan on December 20th of this year, cutting it close to the arrival of 2020.

Whether this will indeed be the final chapter from My Hero Academia’s movie series depends on the series success we suppose, but that doesn’t seem a likely scenario considering how the series has skyrocketed in the public eye.

What do you think of these new details emerging for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising? What are your guesses on the identity and back story for Nine?

All members of Class A will be featured in this upcoming film to combat the threat from "All For One's" heir Nine. We don't know for sure what Nine's back story is or what his quirks could be, but he looks strangely similar to the arch rival of All Might. Sporting the same headgear as the head of the League of Villains, Nine still appears to be much younger than his mentor it seems. It will also release in Japan on December 20th of this year, cutting it close to the arrival of 2020.