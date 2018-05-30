‘My Hero Academia’ Has Got Iida Fans Emotional These Days

My Hero Academia‘s last episode was definitely filled with the most angst in the series to date, but it was also a much needed emotional fallout after the last few intense episodes.

As Kirishima and Todoroki eventually talked Midoriya into trying to save Bakugo on their own, Iida had had enough. Still feeling the effects of the time he acted rashly in order to fight Hero Killer Stain and nearly lost his life along with Midoriya and Todoroki, Iida was furious.

He hated seeing Midoriya continue to destroy his body and put himself in such danger after they’ve been reprimanded so much. So much, in fact, Iida could only communicate this by punching Midoriya in the face. After this, Iida begrudgingly agrees to come in order to keep an eye on Midoriya but fans can’t forget this scene.

If My Hero Academia fans weren’t feeling Iida before this episode, they are now. Read on to see what fans are saying about Iida, and let us know how you feel in the comments!

@aitaikimochii

Iida punching Deku was so intense pic.twitter.com/x4OlkIA87A — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) May 26, 2018

@EngineIida

We just gonna ignore how slick Iida looked in the new episode pic.twitter.com/HjPcvdcOoR — Iida (@EngineIida) May 26, 2018

@KuraiKageHiro

Iida said my quirk maybe engine in my legs but today you’re catching these hands Midoriya pic.twitter.com/Ej2NNPHchT — Tokoyami Fumikaga (@KuraiKageHiro) May 26, 2018

@cyndario

if something happens to my son Iida i’m fighting everyone and everything like my bad ass nephew lord explosion murder pic.twitter.com/0lhySwkLZ2 — waĸan’т do тнιѕ ғorever? waтcн мe тry (@cyndario) May 30, 2018

@todorodenki

here’s todoroki saying “watchman iida”, rt to bless your tls ? pic.twitter.com/LQnqp0VoXp — deric (@todorodenki) May 27, 2018

@WatchVRV

can we PLEASE talk about Iida’s mustache! pic.twitter.com/Ui3wf0wd98 — VRV (@WatchVRV) May 27, 2018

@Color_Division

Traitor or not it really intrigues me why Uraraka didn’t help them save Bakugou…she just hurt Deku&Co by saying he didn’t want to be saved, try to make em desist w ONLY that and left…then you have Iida ACTUALLY TRYING HIS HARDEST TO STOP EM&WATCHING OVER THEM IN THE END — ?Roo?GIVE HIM BACK!! (@Color_Division) May 26, 2018

@GetBizzyChrizzy

Iida is a really great character — Vegeta’s Torn Rotator Cuff (@GetBizzyChrizzy) May 30, 2018

@broodster500

Guys let it be known I think Iida looks HELLA COOL in his incognito outfit. There was really no point to this I just wanted everyone to know I still love him — Blue Ace Ranger @ incogniida (@broodster500) May 29, 2018

@TheBakuGOAT

Iida knockin some sense in Midoriya pic.twitter.com/5xFNbyIdPS — Bakugou (@TheBakuGOAT) May 27, 2018

