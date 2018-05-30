Anime

‘My Hero Academia’ Has Got Iida Fans Emotional These Days

My Hero Academia‘s last episode was definitely filled with the most angst in the series to date, but it was also a much needed emotional fallout after the last few intense episodes.

As Kirishima and Todoroki eventually talked Midoriya into trying to save Bakugo on their own, Iida had had enough. Still feeling the effects of the time he acted rashly in order to fight Hero Killer Stain and nearly lost his life along with Midoriya and Todoroki, Iida was furious.

He hated seeing Midoriya continue to destroy his body and put himself in such danger after they’ve been reprimanded so much. So much, in fact, Iida could only communicate this by punching Midoriya in the face. After this, Iida begrudgingly agrees to come in order to keep an eye on Midoriya but fans can’t forget this scene.

If My Hero Academia fans weren’t feeling Iida before this episode, they are now. Read on to see what fans are saying about Iida, and let us know how you feel in the comments!

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut,the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originamanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

