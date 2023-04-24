My Hero Academia Proves Iida and Shoto Are Best Bros in New Scene

My Hero Academia is setting the final pieces in place for the climax of the Final Act, and the newest chapter of the My Hero Academia manga is proving that Tenya Iida and Shoto Todoroki have become best bros in a special new moment between the two of them! Things have only gotten worse for the heroes as the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga has seen the villains continue to get stronger with each passing moment. The heroes on the other hand are only getting more tired out and drained as each of their efforts has failed thus far.

My Hero Academia kicked off the final war between the heroes and villains with a massive fire fight between brothers as Shoto and Dabi finally started clashing with one another, and it ultimately ended with Shoto's victory. But as Dabi prepares for his suicidal final plan, Shoto needs to quickly move into action in order to somehow stop his brother. To get there quickly, Iida decides to use the last bits of his own energy to help Shoto run to where Dabi is as the two help one another once more.

MHA: What is Iida and Shoto's Next Fight?

My Hero Academia Chapter 386 revisits both Shoto and Iida as they both discover that Dabi has been building a blast within himself that will wipe out five kilometers of the area around him. But with no heroes in range, Shoto feels like it's his burden to bear as he couldn't fully defeat his brother. But Iida is trying to talk him out of this funk as he tries to open up to Shoto in the same way Shoto once did for him. It's here that All Might reaches out to the both of them to tell Iida to run his way to Gunga, where Dabi is set to explode.

All Might inspires Iida to run all the way to Gunga, and while Shoto initially tries to argue against it, Iida puts his facemask on Shoto's face and assures him that the recent rain has "done wonders" for his engines. Iida puts Shoto on his back and starts running across buildings at top speed as the two of them are quickly heading to intercept Dabi before the worst case scenario takes place.

It's a team up that started being set up all the way back in the Hero Killer Stain fight, and now it's come full circle as both Iida and Shoto only have one another to rely on.