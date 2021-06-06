My Hero Academia Reveals the Winner of Izuku and Shinso's Rematch

✖

My Hero Academia revealed the winner of Izuku Midoriya and Hitoshi Shinso's big rematch with Season 5's newest episode! While the Joint Training arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series isn't the most outwardly exciting, there are several smaller stories building up for some big moments in the future. One of these central draws was the returning Hitoshi Shinso following his loss to Izuku in the Sports Festival back in the second season. This time around he's a lot different, however, as he's been training in secret to potentially enter the hero course in full.

Shinso had been excited for his big rematch against Izuku as the previous episode revealed that what he really wanted was to show Izuku just how much he had grown since their last fight. But as Shinso learned in the newest episode of the series, Izuku and the other hero students have been growing just as much as well as the rematch between them had settled in Izuku's favor.

Episode 99 of the series continued the fight between Izuku and Shinso's groups that began in the previous episode. Picking up immediately after Izuku was able to rouse himself out of his berserk Blackwhip thanks to Ochaco Uraraka and Shinso's help, Izuku and Shinso were able to kick off their rematch in full. Knowing the real danger of Shinso's abilities, Izuku never once took his eyes off of Shinso.

Although Momoma managed to buy Shinso some time thanks to a copied Twin Impact quirk, Izuku was far too determined to back down with just a small hiccup like that. Shinso's doing his best to use the binding scarf that he had been learning how to use together with Shota Aizawa, and Izuku took advantage of this by ultimately using this scarf against Shinso and closing the gap between the two of them.

Making his final move of wrapping himself up within Shinso's scarf and using it to quickly pull himself toward Shinso, Izuku tackles Shinso to the ground and officially catches him. This brings the match against Class 1-B to an end as Ochaco, Mina Ashido, and Minoru Mineta to an end, and this Izuku and Shinso's second round.