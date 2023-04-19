My Hero Academia Celebrates Bakugo's Birthday With Explosive Promo

My Hero Academia is going all out to celebrate Katsuki Bakugo's birthday with an explosive new promo highlighting some of the young hero's biggest moments from the My Hero Academia manga so far! The various My Hero Academia characters have been pushed to the brink in the latest chapters and volumes of the My Hero Academia manga, and the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga is only heating up further as the final battles between the heroes and villains continue to settle in place. This is especially true for Bakugo's potential role in how it all comes to an end.

My Hero Academia's anime and manga are currently at their most intense yet as both as powering through the Final Act, and thankfully there are likely still some explosive moments for Bakugo yet to come as well. Helping to celebrate how far Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight has come since the start of the series, and Bakugo's birthday on April 20th in Japan, Shueisha has dropped a cool new promo for the young hero showing off his biggest manga moments yet. Check it out in action below:

How to Catch Up With My Hero Academia

The Final Act of My Hero Academia is now underway in both the manga and anime releases for the series, but thankfully there are easy ways to catch up with everything that has happened to Bakugo and the others so far. My Hero Academia Season 6 has wrapped up earlier this Winter, but it has been announced that My Hero Academia Season 7 is already in the works. You can now stream all of My Hero Academia's anime episodes thus far with Crunchyroll in both Japanese and English language dubs.

As for the My Hero Academia manga, the Final Act is much closer to its grand finale as the heroes and villains are getting even tougher. You can find all of the My Hero Academia manga chapters released thus far with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library, and the three most recent chapters are available completely for free (and the rest are available with a paid subscription). It's yet to be revealed when it will all end, so there's still plenty of time to catch up.

What are some of your most favorite Bakugo moments in My Hero Academia so far?