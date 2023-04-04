My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up Deku's Global Debut

The My Hero Academia manga is now working its way through the final fights between the heroes and villains as the Final Act continues, and the cliffhanger from My Hero Academia's newest chapter is setting the stage of Izuku Midoriya's global debut as a hero! The Final Act saga of Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga has been one harsh test for the heroes after another, and the heroes have definitely seen better days. Deku has been harmed both physically and mentally in many ways, and this has all led to his final fight against Tomura Shigaraki as the war nears its end.

My Hero Academia previously teased that the Support Course's role in the final fights was to record everything that happened for future generations and to better help how hero society has been viewed in Japan, and the previous My Hero Academia manga chapter teased that they would be getting some more help in that regard. Now it seems like members of the press are jumping into the center of the chaos, and Deku is now poised to make his debut as a hero seen around the world.

(Photo: Shueisha)

MHA: What's Next for Deku's Global Debut?

Chapter 384 of the My Hero Academia manga picked up after the previous cliffhanger that teased some unforeseen individuals would be coming to the center of the fight next, and it's revealed that it's two helicopters with members of the press who both interacted with Deku and the other heroes in their own significant ways. It's revealed that the reported who once interviewed Deku before the Sports Festival a year ago made the connection that the young hero at the center of the fight was actually the same one who was so scared before.

She came to the scene in order to help shine a new light on this young hero, but the other reporter is there for a different personal matter. The reporter who once got angry at the heroes for what she deemed to be major failures has actually come around since then. Noting that the heroes have been through so much but are continuing to fight anyway, and while other countries are reporting on the fall of Japan, she wants to be sure to broadcast that there are still heroes out there fighting for hope.

However this ends, Deku will be seen fighting all over the world. Now it's just a matter of waiting to see whether or not that support will be enough to help him end the fight against Shigaraki once and for all. How do you feel about My Hero Academia's Deku going global like this? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!