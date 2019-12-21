My Hero Academia Reveals Aftermath of Intense Kirishima, Fat Gum Fight

My Hero Academia‘s fourth season has really challenged Izuku Midoriya and a few other members of Class 1-A as they have been roped into a huge battle against Overhaul and his Shie Hassaikai group as part of their work studies. This has been an especially eye-opening mission for Kirishima as he has pushed himself arguably more than many other members of his class thus far. He’s been carrying the guilt of not stepping in to save Bakugo from All For One, and these fights have been his chance to really push himself out of his comfort zone.

Episode 73 of the series explores the fallout of his fight against Rappa and Rengai of the Eight Bullets, and after seeing how much Kirishima was willing to put himself on the line, Rappa surprisingly extended an olive branch and offered Kirishima medical aid after the young hero earned his respect.

In the fight against Rappa, Kirishima was pushed against the wall and found himself completely stunned by Rappa’s overwhelming strength. Thinking back to his time before getting into U.A. and not wanting to be stuck on the wall anymore, Kirishima pushed himself to action and helped Fat Gum beat Rappa and Tengai. So Rappa now respects Kirishima and chooses to call him a “man” rather than kid.

The fight has left Rappa with two broken arms, and Fat Gum is totally out of stamina. Kirishima is even worse for wear as he begins to pass out. But Rappa, being entertained by their fight, offers to help heal up Kirishima and treat his wounds on the chance that they’ll fight again. It’s a strange conversation Fat Gum has with Rappa as he’s clearly not on Overhaul’s side, but isn’t on their side either.

He may be treating their wounds, but it’s for his selfish reasons, but it’s not like Rappa has no honor to the fight either. After fighting Fat Gum and Kirishima, he revealed his past as an underground fighter and his overall goal of just having a great fight to the death. His working with Overhaul is a part of this too, so it appears that Kirishima is safe and well for now until he has another fight with Rappa someday.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.