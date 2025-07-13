The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 Debuts Opening: Watch

The Rising of the Shield Hero is now back in action with new episodes this Summer, and with the start of Season 4 has debuted a new opening theme sequence to help celebrate. The Summer 2025 anime schedule is heating up as a huge new wave of anime are making their highly anticipated premieres through July. This not only includes many new releases airing for the very first time, but big franchises that are coming back for new episodes after some time away. And leading the pack in that regard is The Rising of the Shield Hero as Naofumi and his party head to a new region.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 comes two years after the third season came to an end, and Naofumi and his party are heading to the nation of Beastmen for the next leg of their big journey. Needing to resolve the threat hanging over Raphtalia’s head as of the end of the third season, Naofumi somehow needs to fix these elements before the next wave hits. But for now it’s all kicking off with a new opening theme titled “Resolution” as performed by MADKID. Check it out in the video below.

What’s New for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4?

Hitoshi Haga returns from the anime’s third season to direct The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 for Kinema Citrus. Keigo Koyonagi also returns for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 to handle the scripts for the series, Franziska van Wulfen, Sana Komatsu and Masahiro Suwa now handle the character designs, Takanori Yamamoto serves as assistant director, and Kevin Penkin composes the music once more. Joining the voice cast for the new season are the previously announced Takeo Otsuka as Werner and Jiro Saito as Jaralis, who make their debut in the first episode.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 is now streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll, and you can catch up with everything that happened with the first three seasons now streaming there as well. This new season has been confirmed to run for a single cour of 12 episodes, so it will be coming to an end ahead of the start of the Fall 2025 anime schedule. This episode count falls in line with previous seasons, so fans are hoping to see Season 4 taking on some big events after waiting for a new season for so long.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 4 marks a new transitional phase for Naofumi as he needs to head to Raphtalia’s home of Q’ten Lo to make sure that assassins won’t be sent after her. But upon arriving in the Beastman nation in the season premiere, it’s soon revealed that Naofumi’s position as the Shield Hero is going to make it tough to move as quickly as he wants to. So it seems like Season 4 is going to primarily deal with what’s going on in this new nation as Naofumi has a ticking clock above him that he needs to be mindful of this entire time.