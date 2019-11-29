My Hero Academia Reveals Ending’s Sick Wish

My Hero Academia doesn’t pride itself on giving its heroes secret identities. When you become a professional hero, the world knows who you are, for good or for ill. In the most recent chapter, Endeavor is learning the hard way the negatives of the world knowing who he is when he wraps up his heroics for the day. The insane villain only known as “Ending” is looking for Endeavor to grant his sick wish and has kidnapped his son, Natsu, in order to achieve it. Now, with Endeavor and the trio of Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto attempting to defeat the villain, the antagonist’s weird desire is revealed.

Ending, of course, isn’t looking to rule the world or even kill Endeavor, rather he is hoping for the number one hero to accomplish the task of killing him! Ending is looking for an end to his life and believes that only the man who locked him up so many years ago will be able to deliver his relief. Of course, rather than simply asking, Ending begins causing carnage around the city, placing civilians and Natsu at risk.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With cars flying all over the place, Midoriya manages to learn some new skills, specifically being able to use multiple quirks at once without thinking in order to save several lives in the process. With Endeavor saving his son, Ending leaves himself open for a direct hit from Todoroki as both Bakugo and Midoriya put their recent training into practice.

My Hero Academia has always done a great job of creating villains that are terrifying foils to our heroes. From All For One to Stain to Overhaul, each have their own powerful quirks and unique appearances that have left an impression on audiences, helping to make it one of the biggest anime around. Ending will hopefully have more details revealed regarding his background, as the insane antagonist clearly has some issues!

What did you think of the revelation of Ending’s wish? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.