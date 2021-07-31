My Hero Academia Breaks Hearts With Emotional Tsuyu and Izuku Cliffhanger

✖

My Hero Academia broke hearts with an emotional Tsuyu Asui and Izuku Midoriya cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series has tested Izuku more than ever before in the series as he's tried to put the burden of One For All entirely on his shoulders following All For One specifically marking him as a target. Now that he's unlocked the final two of his abilities, he's trying to do his best to fight on his own but Class 1-A is trying to put a stop to it.

After seeing the danger he's posed to himself for carrying One For All's burdens alone and trying to fight All For One and Tomura Shigaraki all by himself, the previous chapter of the series saw the young heroes declare they would stop Izuku by force if necessary. And force is what it's taking with the newest chapter of the series that ends with a heart breaking reminder of just how much Tsuyu and Izuku mean to one another after all this time.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 320 of the series sees Class 1-A pulling out all the stops in order to stop Izuku, who even battered is a tough opponent to deal with thanks to the fact he's unlocked and quickly learned how to use all of his One For All powers thus far. But their efforts have been good enough as each of them managed to wear down Izuku little by little not only with their attacks, but taking the time to tell Izuku about how much he means to each of them.

As Todoroki and Tsuyu stop Izuku at the end of the chapter, Tsuyu flashes back to how she used to cry all the time as well. She tells Izuku that she's not weeping and crying anymore because Izuku matters that much to her, and because they're friends they're supposed to be there for one another. She even goes further with Bakugo's meta commentary and tells Izuku that if he's trying to be some "comic book superhero" then the kids of Class A won't let him go down that path alone.

