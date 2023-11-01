My Hero Academia Creator Spotlights Its Best New Duo With Special Sketch

Even though My Hero Academia's final arc is taking place in the series' manga, that isn't stopping creator Kohei Horikoshi from introducing new characters to join the universe of UA Academy. While the spotlight has continued to shine on the major heroes and villains of the anime franchise, their last battle is creating shockwaves in their world that is touching regular citizens. Now, creator Kohei Horikoshi has taken the opportunity to create new art focusing on the "eye in the sky" duo chronicling the events.

My Hero Academia's final arc has had plenty of events to film so far. Some major battles have already come to a close that involve the family reunion of the Todoroki clan, Toga and Ochaco's meeting of the minds, and several other conflicts that are threatening Hero Society's future. My Hero Academia's anime adaptation has already confirmed that a seventh season is in the works, though it has yet to be seen how much of the final battle the next batch of episodes will cover. With the manga setting the stage for the final chapter of the series, many anime fans have wondered as to whether or not the seventh season will be the superhero shonen's last.

My Hero Academia's News Team

The new art of the unnamed news team arrived in Volume 39 of My Hero Academia and here is the translation of the recent reveal from Horikoshi, "The reporter lady was able to see the battlefield and that "a single girl was about to change the most expensive camera they had (see volume 38). Thank you, person who made the most expensive camera. This was supposed to be an "additional information" page, but the sketch was way bigger than the information itself. It reminds me of those small toys sold with food, which make the toy way bigger than the food. Now that I think about it, a food hero named "Shock Gun" would be kinda cool [it's a pun on "shokugan", those foods with a toy]"

(Photo: Shueisha)

Are you excited to see this nameless news team make their debut in the anime adaptation? Who do you think will be able to survive the final battle of the series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.

Via X