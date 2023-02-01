My Hero Academia Announces Sudden Two-Week Break

My Hero Academia is in its final act these days, and of course, creator Kohei Horikoshi has a busier than ever schedule. All eyes are on the artist to see what he inks each week but even the most devout creators need rest. That is why My Hero Academia is taking a break to kick off February, and it will wrap before the month is out.

It turns out My Hero Academia is taking a two-week break that will begin this weekend. This last-minute decision was shared ahead of Weekly Shonen Jump's newest issue. At first, Horikoshi was set to release a new chapter this week, but the creator is now taking two weeks off to focus on his health.

Of course, fans are all for the vacation if it helps Horikoshi out. The artist has worked on My Hero Academia for years now, and his artwork is consistently the best in Shonen Jump. However, the recent release of short chapters left fans worried about his condition. So as you can imagine, readers are happy to see Horikoshi put himself first.

If you are not caught up with the manga, you can take the next two weeks to catch up. The series is available to read on the Shonen Jump app as well as Manga Plus. Currently, the series is working through its final act, and that means war has begun. From Dabi to Toga and All For One, the series' biggest villains have united to take on society, but the pro heroes aren't giving an inch.

