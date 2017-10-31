‘My Hero Academia’ Manga Is Taking A Short Break

My Hero Academia is one of the manga industry's rising stars, and fans from around the world are paying attention to the shonen title. Right now, the manga has got Izuku Midoriya fighting one terrifying villain from the Eight Precepts of Death. However, if you felt the battle would be wrapped up next week, then think again.

After all, My Hero Academia is taking a short one-week break.

In the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, Shueisha confirmed Kohei Horikoshi would be taking a week off from publication (via ANN). Chapter 159 will be published in issue fifty of Weekly Shonen Jump this year since Horikoshi needs to do research for the story.

This is the first time Horikoshi has taken a leave from My Hero Academia to study. Earlier this year, the artist did take a break from the series in June and July due to sudden bouts of sickness.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia's manga, then you do have a lot to catch up on. Right now, the story is following Izuku as the boy takes on a villain known as Overhaul. The baddie has crossed paths with Izuku because of a little girl named Eri. The child has been held captive and experimented upon by a gang of villains called the Eight Precepts of Death, and Izuku is determined to save the girl. However, Overhaul will not let his specimen go so easily.

As fans learned recently, Eri is not your normal child thanks to her insane Quirk. The girl has the ability to alter anything once a change of any sort has been made to it. Eri can physically rewind those changes through touch, but it is difficult to control. When she was a baby, Eri accidentally killed her father by rewinding the man to before his birth, and her Quirk has been distilled as of late to erase the Quirks of others.

Still, Eri's Quirk has potential for good. Currently, the girl is using her power to heal Izuku as he injures himself fighting, so the boy is now able to use his Full Cowl at 100% without causing permanent damage to himself.