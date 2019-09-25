My Hero Academia Reveals Hawks’ Latest Double Agent Job

With the formation of the alliance between the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army taking hold and creating the biggest threat to the hero world in the form of the Paranormal Liberation Front, Hawks’ job as a double agent has become that much harder. In forming a friendship with the villain Dabi and hanging out at the Paranormal Liberation Front’s headquarters, it’s clear that Hawks is going to have a lot on his plate to not just complete his mission but also to exit his mission with his life intact! What next quest has Hawks revealed to be working on in the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia?

Hawks, in this chapter, meets up with some members of the Paranormal Liberation Front and attempts to work his way further into the inner workings of the organization itself. With Shigaraki at the wheel of the villainous alliance, the assets of Re-Destro are being pumped into a brand new direction that will prove more dangerous to the world at large and specifically, Hawks is looking to discover a secret that could give the heroes an edge: who is the creator of the Nami?

The Nami, for those who may not recall, are genetic monstrosities created thanks to the League of Villains in order to originally destroy All Might, rivaling the Symbol Of Peace’s strength. With All Might out of commission and the heroes attempting to play catch up, the Nami are now more dangerous than ever and need to be shut down by the heroes as soon as humanly possible.

Even with his mission as a double agent, it’s clear that Hawks will continue his tenure as the #2 hero, with his next brawl joining the team of Endeavor, Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki as they square off against a sinister sorcerer.

