My Hero Academia to Take Unexpected Break This Week

My Hero Academia had a huge week at the end of March, and April promises to treat the series just as well with season five now underway. Of course, manga readers are anxious to learn more about Izuku and his big turn which came around within the last month. The whole ordeal has readers on the edge of their seats, but they are going to have to wait an extra week before any new chapter goes live.

As pointed out by netizens online, My Hero Academia seems poised to take a break this week. The unexpected hiatus comes after the Shonen Jump app confirmed the manga will release its next chapter in two weeks. So if you wanted to read chapter 308 this weekend, well - you are going to need to rethink your plans.

According to Viz/Shonen Jump App, My Hero Academia seems to be on sudden break this week. So instead of April 4, chapter releases on April 11th. I’ll update on this situation as soon as more news comes. pic.twitter.com/LkLCbsYfiT — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) March 30, 2021

At this time, My Hero Academia fans have no explanation for the break, but Kohei Horikoshi is certainly deserving of a vacation. The artist has been hard at work on the manga for months on end. The series has introduced its share of intense drama, so you can see why Horikoshi could use a little break. So as always, we hope the artist can get a little rest and relaxation done before chapter 308 goes live.

And when will the new chapter be released? Well, it seems like April 11 will be the date in question. Chapter 308 will hit up fans in the United States the Sunday after Easter should they wish to jot that down. The anime will continue rolling out episodes weekly as planned, so fans will have something to keep them occupied until then.

What do you make of this last-minute delay? Where would you like My Hero Academia to go with its newest arc? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.