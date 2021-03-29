My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission Features a Special Star Wars Easter Egg

✖

My Hero Academia is high up in the headlines this week, and it is all thank to the anime. The show made its awaited return to TV with season five, but that is not all the series has in store. A third movie is coming to theaters later in the year, and My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission will be an ambitious endeavor. And after checking out its first trailer, you can find a clever Star Wars trailer with a bit of effort.

After all, the trailer went live for the movie, and it follows Izuku as he moves into a new mission. His classmates are encouraged to join a worldwide mission working against a new villainous organization bent on ending all quirks. Of course, this movie will follow the previous two by exploring a new setting, and this one goes by the name Oseon.

Now, if that name sounds familiar to you, that is because it is. The name Oseon has a clever history that comes from Star Wars. This should come as little surprise given what a fan creator Kohei Horikoshi is of the sci-fi series. My Hero Academia is filled with references to the movie franchise, and its third movie will continue the trend.

For those who do not know Oseon, the planet can be found in Centrality which is part of the Outer Rim. You can connect to the planet if you are heading towards Kessel or Junkfort Station. Now, there is very little known about this locale, but it does have ties to smugglers in Star Wars. So if you were going to hide villains someplace, Oseon would be the place to do it in My Hero Academia.

