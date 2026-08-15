A Zombie Anime Crossover Exhibit Is Set For 2026 Release

Real-world anime exhibitions are nothing new for Japan, with a handful of them making their way to North America thanks to installations, conventions, and more. While ongoing series such as Naruto, Dragon Ball, and One Piece have had plenty of exhibits, anime franchises that have long since ended still find ways into the limelight thanks to these tribute events. Later this year in Japan, a new anime exhibit is set to focus on two very different anime series, one of which focuses on some of the most terrifying undead antagonists to ever arrive in the medium.

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This October, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress and Guilty Crown, two classic anime that ended their respective stories years ago, are sharing an exhibit coming to the East. Officially titled “Guilty Crown x Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress Exhibition,” the upcoming installation has brought together its two top female protagonists in new promotional artwork as it confirmed its details. The anime crossover will be held at the Ginza Mirai Museum in Tokyo on October 30th, the day before All Hallows’ Eve, highlighting original drawings and merchandise from both of the anime franchises. You can check out the new crossover art that sees the heroines Inori and Mumei swapping outfits below.

wit & Production ig

What Unites Guilty Crown & Kabaneri of The Iron Fortress?

Wit & Production IG

For those who might not know, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress and Guilty Crown are original anime properties that had neither a manga series nor a light novel series to pull from. The former was brought to life thanks to Wit Studio, while the latter was born thanks to Production I.G. What both anime series do have in common, however, is their director, Tetsuro Araki, who worked on both shows. Unfortunately, another element that both series have in common is that, despite their popularity, neither show is confirmed for any future anime series

Ironically enough, while it has been years since we last saw any new material from Guilty Crown, with the latest being the video game of the same name released in 2019, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress did make a surprise comeback this year. Last month, Wit Studio returned to the anime universe of trains and the undead with a new short focusing on Mumei. While said original special didn’t expand on the lore or highlight what the characters were up to following the movie, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato. An official anime crossover has not been confirmed to arrive for these two series brought to life by director Tetsuo Araki, though many fans are hoping that this upcoming exhibit might help light a fire in seeing either of these two anime tales make a return.

Via Official Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress Social Media