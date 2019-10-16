My Hero Academia Reveals Which Students Have Been Dating All This Time

When it comes to My Hero Academia, fans are not afraid to share their most-wanted romances. The whole fandom seems to fight over who Izuku will wind up with, but others pairings are more rare. Now, fans have learned one unsuspecting duo has been dating this whole time, and you can bet all of the fan-fiction is coming for the cute couple.

After all, it turns out Shindou isn’t as single as fans thought. The rocky hero-in-training is dating Tatami, and their adorable affair was made canon thanks to a recent novel’s release.

Not long ago, Japan saw a brand-new My Hero Academia novel go live, and the guide had plenty to share. All of your favorite heroes and villains were mentioned, so fans weren’t surprised to see Shindou show up. Sure, he may not be part of UA Academy, but he made a huge impression in season three. And as it turns out, the hero is dating his classmate Tatami.

According to the new guide, Shindou and Tatami are in an established relationship, and they’ve been so since they debuted. The pair keep things professional at school and work, but their romance bloomed behind the scenes sometime ago (via Aitaikimochi).

Of course, My Hero Academia fans have started a dedicated ship for the couple now that their relationship has been made canon. Tatami’s vibrant personality goes well with Shindou and his cheery disposition. Really, this couple makes more sense than most of those cooked up by fans, and creator Kohei Horikoshi must have seen that too. After all, it is thanks to him that these students are in love, and fans are hoping to see a little PDA from the pair as the series continues.

