At Last, My Hero Academia Has Killed Off Its Worst Villain

My Hero Academia chapter 410 is live, and it ends with the death of All For One.

My Hero Academia didn't become as popular as it is by luck. Creator Kohei Horikoshi crafted one hell of story around Izuku Midoriya. The superhero shonen stands as one of the greatest modern manga, and its final act has a ways to go. But today, the act took a huge step forward by killing off its biggest villain.

So be warned! There are huge spoilers below for My Hero Academia.

If you are caught up with My Hero Academia, you will know today marked the launch of chapter 410. As of late, the series has been following Bakugo Katsuki as the hero made a stunning comeback to fight All For One. While Deku keeps Shigaraki at bay, all eyes have been on Bakugo's big battle, and it has come to an end.

After using a modded version of Eri's quirk, All For One has been aging backwards, and his final stop came today. My Hero Academia chapter 410 saw All For One turn into a baby at last. Still, he could access quirks, and it all fell to Bakugo to stop the baby. In a final stand, our hero proved his mettle against All For One, and the stand prompted the villain to revert into a newborn before fading from existence entirely.

So yes, it is done. The evil has been defeated. All For One is dead, his multiple quirks have all faded into nothingness, and Bakugo ended his battle the winner.

It is hard to believe All For One is down, but Bakugo gave the villain hell. Now, it seems the fate of Japan and the world rests with Deku. The hero is taking on Shigaraki, and the boy has proven to be just as evil as All For One if not worse. My Hero Academia is ready to shift its focus to this epic battle, so netizens can brace themselves for the finale now.

If you are not caught up with all things My Hero Academia, you can read the manga very easily. The hit series is available on the Manga Plus app. So for more info on Horikoshi's series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

