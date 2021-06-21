My Hero Academia Is Taking on Twitter with an Izuku Emoji

✖

My Hero Academia is taking on the world right now, and much of its success is coming from the anime. As you may know, the show hit up fans this year with its fifth season, and Izuku has been keeping fans hyped since. And now, it seems Twitter is being overrun with the hero all thanks to an emoji.

Yes, that is right. My Hero Academia has its own Twitter emoji, and it is all about Izuku. The boy got his very own hashtag emote this month, and fans are using it whenever possible.

To celebrate Ultra Impact 1 million downloads, Deku now has his own hashtag custom emoji #ヒロトラ pic.twitter.com/BFNaPm0wJL — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) June 18, 2021

If you want to summon the My Hero Academia emoji for yourself, you can find it on Twitter after posting the following phase: #ヒロトラ. When you do this, a little emoji of Izuku's bust will accompany your message. So yes, All Might would use this emote all day every day if given the chance!

As for why the emoji was made, well - the anime has nothing to do with it. My Hero Academia was given the special emote thanks to its new mobile game. My Hero Academia: Ultra Impact has launched all over the globe, and it just celebrated one million downloads. So if you have not checked out the game, you might want to before long!

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, the series is ongoing and airing new episodes of season five weekly right now. The show can be found on Funimation and Crunchyroll if you are looking to stream the series. And if the My Hero Academia manga is more your speed, you can read up on its online through Viz Media or in print at your local store.

