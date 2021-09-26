My Hero Academia Cosplay Takes Aim With Lady Nagant

One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay has taken Lady Nagant off the page and takes aim! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series has been nothing but intense since it first began, and it has challenged Izuku Midoriya in tons of unexpected ways. With the burden of mastering One For All as soon as possible before Tomura Shigaraki and All For One make their move, Izuku had also been dealing with the very real threats of mercenaries sent by All For One to capture him as soon as possible. This included the fan favorite, Lady Nagant.

Nagant has only been a part of the manga series for a very short time, and is very far from her potential debut in the anime, but that brief time made enough of an impact that she has quickly become a major fan favorite. Each new chapter following her debut continued to reveal much more about All For One’s hired gun, and showed that there was far much more complexity lying underneath the surface than fans could ever expect. This is on top of her already cool exterior which has now been brought to life excellently by artist @tendo_rei on Instagram! Check it out below:

Nagant is one of the more complex additions to the series as part of the Final Act, but it’s currently unlikely as to whether or not fans will get to see the hired gun in action once more. Her debut in the series introduced yet another wrinkle to the hero system that had already been torn down as a result of the Paranormal Liberation War, and her experiences leaves a major question that needs to be addressed when everything is said and done as she is clearly a remnant of the darker secrets lingering within the pristine facade of the hero society as a whole.

She’s become such a fan favorite in such a quick fashion that it’s hard not to imagine that she’ll show up in the series again someday. At the very least, the anime will be giving her a whole new look. It’s unclear as to whether or not her appearance will be many of the things we’ll see in the upcoming sixth season, but it’s yet another question to ponder the closer we get to My Hero Academia’s anime return. But what do you think? Let us know all of your thoughts on Lady Nagant and everything My Hero Academia in the comments!