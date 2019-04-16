‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Shocking Sleeper Agent Twist

My Hero Academia is loaded with heroes, and it has enough villains to match pace. These days, those baddies are ready to go to war with one another, and their ranks are growing in size.

As it turns out, there are lots of Pro Heroes joining up with the Meta Liberation Army, and they ready to make themselves known at a moment’s notice.

Recently, My Hero Academia hit up fans with a new chapter, and it was there fans saw the League of Villains contact the Meta Liberation Army. The latter wants to meet up with the Shigaraki gang in person, and they are asked to come to a suburb. However, they are greeted by a hero when they arrive.

“Not another step! I was ordered to guide you down into town,” a yet-named Pro Hero tells the league.

“If you want a face-to-face with the Liberation Army’s commander, then you’d best follow me, okay?!”

As the chapter goes on, the league learns how deep the Meta Liberation Army runs. One of its executives is seen explaining the reach to the League, and it is impressive.

“Here in Deika City, 90 percent of the population — heroes included — are liberation warriors lying in wait. This is a liberated district!”

With this in mind, fans are curious to know how many Pro Heroes have been sleeper agents in hiding. The Meta Liberation Army has confirmed it has more than 11,000 members worldwide ready to back their cause, and it makes sense some heroes would be included. The organization has seeped into the highest levels of societies, but heroes would be harder to infect given their moral standig. However, it is much easier to plant their own home-grown supporters into the profession under a guise, and it turns out Deika City has put its own hero into the professional ranks.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

