My Hero Academia Just Turned Mineta Into a Full-Blown Heartthrob

My Hero Academia fans call Mineta Minoru a lot of things. Creep, pervert, and pathetic are all high on that list given how often Mineta acts out. Known as comedic relief, My Hero Academia has given Mineta a few serious moments which hardly stand out amongst his horrid reputation. But thanks to a new manga chapter, well – My Hero Academia fans are being forced to call Mineta a heartthrob.

I know, right? We never thought we would see the day. My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions just threw the balance into disarray, and we have its hot take on Mineta to blame.

"You plucked my heart out, once it sticks, it'll never come off."



Mina and Momo are not impressed. pic.twitter.com/m0Km5lYbtt — 🧉💥Roo💥✨✨✨Read Jigokuraku (@Color_Division) August 3, 2023

The whole thing went live this month as the manga spin-off shared a new chapter. It was there fans checked in on Deku as he gave Camie a bit of advice on her power. Her glamor quirk makes Camie versatile in battle, but as we saw with her take on Shoto Todoroki, she likes to vamp up her targets. So after studying Izuku's advice, Camie decides to give her quick another go.

And what happens? She turns Izuku, Kaminari, and Mineta into glittery heartthrobs. The three boys are redesigned by Camie so that they are conventionally hot. And despite Mineta's ball-shaped hair, Camie's makeover does make Grape Juice look good.

Of course, My Hero Academia has not given Mineta any kind of actual makeover. The boy is in the midst of war in the manga, so My Hero Academia has more to worry about than his looks. But after seeing this manga teaser, fans are desperate for My Hero Academia to give Mineta a glow-up.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, the series is easy to check on. The manga can be read through the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus. As for the My Hero Academia anime, it is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more details, you can read the official synopsis of My Hero Academia below:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

What do you think about this cursed My Hero Academia update? Do you think Mineta will get a glow-up in the future?