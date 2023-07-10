My Hero Academia Admits Ochaco Is Jealous of Toga

Since the start of My Hero Academia, Ochaco Uraraki has been nothing short of a good girl. The heroine has gone above and beyond for her friends while keeping Class 1-A cheerful despite the odds. Time and again, Ochaco has been a source of light in My Hero Academia, but she does have some dark nooks to her. Just like any other teenage girl, Ochaco gets jealous, and it turns out she is particularly jealous of one Toga.

Yes, that is right. Ochaco envies something about the blood-crazed villain. The most recent chapter of My Hero Academia revealed our heroine has been jealous of Toga for some time. So if you'd like, you may be able to guess why if you think about it really hard...

My Hero Academia chapter 393 outed Ochaco's jealousy as the girl is continuing to fight Toga. The villain is ready to draw blood as revenge for Twice's death, but Ochaco wants nothing more than to talk. During one chat, Toga accused Ochaco of being disgusted by her just like the rest of society, but Uravity is quick to shut the thought down.

"Being able to declare what you love and do it with your whole face... Well, that smile of yours is so perfect that I'm honestly jealous," Ochaco reveals. "You hear me? I don't want to pretend I never saw your amazing smile!"

This revelation comes just before Ochaco evolves her own quirk in the heat of battle. With her life on the line, Ochaco is still set on leveling with Toga in some way despite their core differences. In the same way she wants to make heroes smile, Ochaco feels similarly about Toga. The hero cannot forgive what Toga has done, but she can try to save the villain from her self-imposed isolation. And with new gravity powers at hand, My Hero Academia might just hand Ochaco the win.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, the manga is ongoing as its final act began some months ago. You can read up on the entire series through the Shonen Jump app or Manga Plus. So for more details on the superhero series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he hasn't got an ounce of power in him. With no chance of ever getting into the prestigious U.A. High School for budding heroes, his life is looking more and more like a dead end. Then an encounter with All Might, the greatest hero of them all, gives him a chance to change his destiny..."

What do you think of this latest My Hero Academia revelation? Do you admire any part of Toga or...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!