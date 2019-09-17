My Hero Academia Introduces Prince-Inspired Pro Hero

My Hero Academia has put an entirely new spin on superheroes, and fans are loving what the manga has done. The shonen series is not only one of the most popular anime titles to drop but superhero series overall. Its special Vigilantes spin-off has also lived up to the title, and it just did something fans never thought possible.

My Hero Academia just turned Prince into a straight-up superhero, and fans are geeking out over the very unexpected reveal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, fans caught up with My Hero Academia: Vigilantes after it put out a new chapter. The piece follows along with Aizawa as they learn more about his past and how he became the hero called Eraserhead. Teaming up with a Pro Hero, fans meet Aizawa’s group as they do a mission with Midnight, but things get out of hand quick. It does not take long before their mentor arrives, and well – he is basically Prince.

The manga reveals the hero’s name as His Purple Highness which should be a giant flag right there. The hero owns the Purple Revolution Agency, and he’s got quite a lot in common with Prince. The iconic musician was known for wearing over-the-top outfits with frills and having an unabashed love of the color purple. It turns out this new Pro Hero is the same, and he speaks in the flowery way Prince was so loved for.

“Listen close, now. Heroes are here to give the gift of hope to folks in trouble. But you wear your stress all over your sleeve and drag down the people who need saving,” His Purple Highness tells Aizawa after their mission.

“You can to be a hero? Then trust in your own power and smile until that confidence blooms out from within!”

Looking at the two figures side by side, it is impossible to ignore the differences between them. His Purple Highness is clearly meant to bring Prince into this universe, and the only way to have made it more obvious would have required the hero to play guitar. Now, fans are eager to see how this Prince lookalike influences Aizawa as he’s already become a favorite with everyone.

How much do you love this hero already…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.