My Hero Academia Sets Up Todoroki’s Next Power Up

My Hero Academia is setting the stage for Shoto Todoroki’s next quirk power up with the newest chapter of the series! The Final Act of the series is now exploring the immediate fallout of the fight between Star and Stripe and Tomura Shigaraki, and both the heroes and villains are getting ready for the next phase of what is bound to be a massive new war that will be even bigger than before. Each of the heroes is getting ready in their own respective ways, and while Izuku Midoriya was out fighting villains all alone, Class 1-A has been training hard as well.

While the majority of recent developments from the series’ latest few chapters have been focused on answering some of the biggest questions fans have had for quite some time such as the identity of the U.A. Academy traitor, the chapters have also made sure to note that each of the characters has been steadily getting stronger since the last time we had seen them in action. Shoto Todoroki has plenty to be ready for in the coming fight, and has been prepping something that will help in the fight against his brother.

Chapter 336 of the series revisits Izuku Midoriya and the other members of Class 1-A while they fill their time strategizing and training for what could be coming next. Bakugo opens up about what he’s managed to do after learning more about his abilities during their time with Endeavor, and Shoto is doing the same. There’s a brief look at him holding his hands together and channeling his power into a single point while he notes that he’s still experimenting with the balance of his two sides.

As he reveals, he can now control the fire of the left side of his body just as well as he can control his colder side, and he’s specifically trying to make himself a body that even Dabi’s super heated flames can’t burn through. He’s seen them burn through cable wire and more during the war, and it seems that the resolution he’s come to is making sure his body is fortified enough to handle the amount of heat that will be thrown his way in his reunion with his brother.

What do you think? What kind of new technique or quirk power up do you think Shoto is working on? What do you think would be a good counter to Dabi's flames?