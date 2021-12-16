My Hero Academia Reveals The Sins of Aoyama’s Parents

Aoyama has earned his place as one of the flashiest heroes in Class 1-A in My Hero Academia’s UA Academy, attempting to become a hero while dazzling thanks to his Quirk. However, things have been quite dark for the young crime fighter in the latest chapters of the Shonen franchise, and it seems that many of the problems facing Aoyama spring directly from the sins of his parents and the actions they took in an attempt to help their son become a hero.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 337, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

As was stated in the previous chapter, Aoyama has been revealed to be the traitor among the students of Class 1-A at UA Academy, feeding information to All For One. However, while these actions are certainly villainous, the flashy young hero has found himself between a rock and a hard place, forced to work for the League of Villains in order to save the lives of his parents. As Aoyama explains, his parents went to All For One to give him his Quirk, as he was born without a superpower that nearly everyone in the populace had:

“My being Quirkless caused you no small amount of dismay. Both of you came from wealthy privileged families and never wanted for anything in your own upbringings. The two of you fretted over my being different from the other children, even more than I did. That’s why, hoping against all hope and wishing only for my happiness, you dared to believe a dubious rumor. I suffered at the hands of my new Quirk (from All For One), which was a poor fit for my body. While you, Maman and Papa, grappled with your own angst as you raised me, my own dream sprang from that desire to conform.”

Aoyama’s parents struck the deal with All For One to perhaps give their son a better life, but also, to perhaps make their lives easier in the process. With Aoyama and his folks captured at the end of the chapter, redemption still lies with Izuku, as the young hero offers his class’ traitor a hand.

What do you think of the deal struck between Aoyama's parents and All For One?