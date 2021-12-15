My Hero Academia Uncovers Some of Its Traitor’s Commands From AFO

All For One has earned his place as the biggest villain in the history of My Hero Academia time and time again, and the latest chapter of the Shonen franchise’s manga reveals what the big bad had in mind when he placed a traitor in Class 1-A. With the traitor revealed in the latest chapters of the Shonen’s manga, it seems as though Deku and his friends have more than a few major problems on their hands as the Final Arc of the series continues.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 337, turn back now, especially if you’re only following along with the anime.

Aoyama was revealed to be the traitor that operated alongside Deku and his friends at UA Academy, with the flashy young hero growing up in a similar situation as Midoriya, having no Quirk to call his own originally. As we see in a flashback sequence, All For One dictates what Aoyama must do, with the villain being the one responsible for giving him his superpowers:

“They say All might has been hired to teach at the school, so you will be attending UA. Inform me when your class is going to be isolated. Tell me the location of your training camp. Now that Izuku Midoriya has returned to UA, lure him somewhere alone.”

These quotes took place at different times throughout the series but it goes to show the influence that All For One had on many events and how he was playing Aoyama like a puppet. With Aoyama believing himself to be a dastardly villain, he is captured by his fellow students, with both UA and the professional heroes attempting to figure out what their next steps should be with the flashy former hero. Luckily for Aoyama, Deku is able to see the good side in anyone and believes that redemption is still a possibility for the traitor of Class 1-A. Now whether or not Aoyama believes that’s the case is a different story altogether.

Do you think it's possible for Aoyama to find redemption? What do you think the future holds for the flashy former hero?