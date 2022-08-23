My Hero Academia Just Set Up Endeavor's Worst Nightmare

The Final Arc continues in the pages of My Hero Academia and things could not be worse for Endeavor, the current number one crime fighter in Hero Society. Currently, Deku is racing to fight against All For One and Shigaraki, with the current wielder of One For All finding his plans against the villains falling to the wayside. Despite having back-up in the form of Hawks and several other young heroes at UA Academy, Enji Todoroki has had his worst nightmare come true.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 363, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

In previous installments of the Shonen series, we witnessed Endeavor handling himself quite well against the man responsible for the retirement of All Might. Despite his veritable ton of Quirks at his disposal, Endeavor was able to unleash a number of blows that many believed would mark the end of the top villain, but ala, this was not to be. All For One reveals that he was able to heal from the wounds inflicted upon him by Endeavor, readying for a second round as the chapter comes to a close.

However, All For One isn't the only nightmare scenario that Endeavor is going to have to deal with it seems, as Dabi has sprung back to life following his battle against his brother, Shoto. Now looking more like Marvel's Ghost Rider than the villain we've come to know over the years, Dabi has his mind set on coming face-to-face with his father and getting some long-awaited revenge. Thanks to an assist from Skeptic, Dabi learns the location of his father and is seemingly on his way to lend a big assist to All For One.

Endeavor as the number one hero hasn't been lacking in the power department, but rather, has been running into quite a few roadblocks as Hero Society's new "Symbol of Peace". With his past revealed to the public, even should he defeat All For One, he's going to have quite the uphill battle.

Do you see Endeavor surviving the Final Arc of My Hero Academia?