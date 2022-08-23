My Hero Academia: Did All For One Debunk the Series' Top Fan-Theory?

Over the years, My Hero Academia has become a breeding ground for fan theories, and they are popping up like mad these days. As the manga works through its final act, all eyes are on our top heroes and villains as they each make their last stands. Obviously, this goes double for Izuku and All For One given their hatred for one another, and the former has proven he's still as diabolical as ever. But at the end of a recent chapter, some fans believe All For One nuked the manga's most popular fan theory with a single close-up.

The moment in question comes from My Hero Academia chapter 363 if you aren't caught up. The update is a massive one as it confirms Bakugo's shocking fate as well as Dabi's comeback. By the end of the chapter, our heroes are on one knee while the villains tower before them thanks to All For One. In fact, the big boss shows up in person at the very end, and it is there fans find All For One's full face sans any scarring.

And the problem is...? You might be wondering that yourself. The whole debacle comes from All For One's features since he looks nothing like Izuku, and the popular theory in question is all about the villain being Izuku's father.

As you can see at the chapter's end, All For One has his face back. Fans will remember the villain's features were mangled in his big battle with All Might back in the day, and his injuries prompted All For One to secure 24/7 medical care. Now, it seems such assistance is no longer needed, and My Hero Academia even gave the baddie his face back. The close-up shows there's little connection between Izuku and All For One so far as looks are concerned. I mean, the guy doesn't even have freckles!

For those who didn't know, the My Hero Academia has championed a theory about Izuku being related to the villain in secret. Given the boy's childhood ties to the Doctor, the leap was easy enough to make. Theories continued to run rampant about All For One's ties to Izuku and whether the villain stole a quirk from the kid or passed down his brother's quirkless genes. However, this new look at All For One has turned this fan theory on its head, leaving many uncertain of the belief full stop.

What do you make of this theory after the latest chapter of My Hero Academia? Does Dad For One still hold any water?