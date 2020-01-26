My Hero Academia Teases Stain’s Comeback

My Hero Academia has kept a tight lock on its villains since day one. While heroes like Izuku Midoriya are heading up the series, Shigaraki’s goons are not the kind to play second fiddle. In fact, the baddies are rising up in the manga nowadays, and it turns out a long-lost villain could make a return before long.

Not too long ago, My Hero Academia saw chapter 257 go live, and it was there All Might came around in force. The now-retired hero feels useless given his weakened state. Still, he is trying to teach Izuku the way of One For All while trying to suss out the League of Villains. And to do that,it turns out All Might needs to meet up with Stain.

Yes, that is right. The Hero Killer called Stain has not been forgotten by the series. The deranged villain was one of the first in My Hero Academia to strike fear within fans. Sure, Shigaraki was crazed and all, but Stain was murderous on top of that. He was versed in killing heroes, and Stain wanted nothing more than to kill All Might.

In this new chapter, fans watched as All Might spoke with Aizawa outside after class. It was there the pair chatted about what they can do for the next generation of heroes. By the end of the conversation, All Might did feel better about living, and Aizawa made a stunning comment before leaving.

“It’s a message from Tsukauchi. He was you to delay seeing Stain,” Aizawa says.

Clearly, All Might needs some information from Stain when the villain has. If the detective does not want All Might to see the baddie, you cannot blame him. But with a war brewing on the horizon, All Might needs to get his interview in fast lest he miss the opportunity.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.