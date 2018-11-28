‘My Hero Academia’ Gets Gross With This Stomach-Churning Scene

My Hero Academia isn’t the kind of series that aims to make fans sick, but the series will pull out its queasy card from time to time. So, if you get nauseous easily, then you may want to avoid the latest chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes.

You know, because it has a rather disgusting scene with a hero upchucking… and that is not even the worst part.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, the spinoff title posted its newest chapter, and it kicked things off easily enough. The chapter started with Kazuho and Midnight on an undercover operation as college students, and they ended up joining in with Koichi’s friends. The mixer wasn’t a lively one even once it began, but things got going after one girl named Rin got sick.

After drinking too much, the beautiful girl began feeling sick, and she threw up as expected. The scene itself was handled tastefully off-screen, but things took a turn for the disgusting when another girl stepped into the picture.

One of Rin’s friends was quick to steal the rag Koichi used to mop up the mess she made. After Hina made a grab for the cloth, she locked herself in the bathroom and unfolded the towel before — well — eating what was inside.

Yes. That really did just happen.

“No, no, no, no! Who do they think they are fussing over my Rin like that? Me! Only me! I’m the one who cares for Rin! Not them! Me,” Hina is seen thinking to herself as she chows down. “Can’t allow it! I won’t! They won’t get away with this!”

Clearly, Hina has some sort of obsession with Rin that no one would call healthy. Now the fanatic girl is prepared to plot against Koichi just because he helped Rin in her time of need, but Hina better watch out. After all, Pop Step isn’t one to let Koichi out of her sight, and she won’t think twice before swinging at Hina if she goes after the Crawler.

So, could you have done without this queasy scene…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.