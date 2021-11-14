My Hero Academia Art Imagines Midnight’s 3D Debut

One awesome bit of My Hero Academia art imagines what it would look like if the R-Rated Hero, Midnight, made her official debut in a CG animated project! Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia franchise is now bigger than ever these days as the series’ manga has kicked off its Final Act, the anime is getting ready to return for a sixth season, and a third feature film currently making its way through theaters around the world. There are even more projects in the works for this franchise, so it’s only a matter of time before a CG animated series or movie comes our way too.

If a CG animated series or movie does get greenlit someday, artist Hannu Koskinen has a great concept for what that might look like. Previously releasing a series of 3D CG influenced makeovers for My Hero Academia’s various heroes and villains, Koskinen’s newest work turns the attention to Midnight and imagines a more detailed look for the R Rated Hero that would surely pop off the screen in an official project of some sort. You can check out the awesome result below as Koskinen shared with fans (and has quickly gone viral) on Instagram:

Midnight is one of the many pro heroes who will be making their return to the franchise with the next season of the anime. Although she wasn’t very involved with the events of the fifth season (outside of offering some input during the Joint Training Exercise between Class 1-A and 1-B), she along with the entire pro hero roster will be getting more into the action with the coming season. Announced to be in the works following the final episode of the fifth season, Season 6 of the anime will be going to war.

The anime will be returning with a full adaptation of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series. This arc will see the entire hero and villain rosters go head to head as both sides are looking to completely take over, and in all of that chaos we’ll be seeing some major action from various heroes we have seen very little from like Midnight.

But what do you think? Would you want to see Midnight in a 3D animated My Hero Academia project? Do you think it would be a good look for the franchise? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!