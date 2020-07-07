My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Pits Gigantomachia Against Mt. Lady

✖

My Hero Academia has not been kind to the pro heroes lately, and now it's put Mt. Lady in the crosshairs as the newest chapter of the series pit her against the monstrous weapon, Gigantomachia. Long before this current war between the heroes and villains began, one of Tomura Shigaraki's biggest tasks was getting Gigantomachia to accept him as the new leader and put him under control. Even as the battle with the Meta Liberation Army broke out, Gigantomachia was treated as the key piece to make the League of Villains stronger rather than the thousand strong army.

Now that the war has officially begun, we are starting to see why Gigantomachia was such a key piece for Shigaraki's new Plus Ultra form. After sensing Shigaraki's revival and receiving the official order to come to his side, Gigantomachia has begun tearing his way toward the ruins of Jaku Hospital and toward Shigaraki's battle with the heroes.

It's a tense state already as the heroes are doing everything they can to limit Shigaraki's strength and hold him back as much as they can, for as long as they can. Chapter 277 left us on a cliffhanger that cranks that intensity up even more as it shows that the pros on the other side of the battle are having just as much trouble against a monster of nearly equal strength.

(Photo: Shueisha)

But just as the heroes planned to have a counter to Shigaraki in place with Eraser Head's quirk erasure abilities, the heroes on the other side of the battle luckily have a counter to Gigantomachia's sheer size with Mt. Lady. The end of the chapter sees her struggling to hold a rampaging Gigantomachia back with everything she's got. The unfortunate thing here is it might be worse in Mt. Lady's case.

Eraser Head has a good helper with him to better use his quirk without blinking, but there might not be a pro hero who can support Mt. Lady in such a symbiotic way. She's the only giant pro hero for as much as we know, but then again, we don't know the entire line up of pro heroes that are on the Paranormal Liberation Front home base side of the battle. But what do you think?

Do you think Mt. Lady will have enough strength to hold back Gigantomachia? Will there be a pro hero who can help her hold him back and offer support? Will Gigantomachia and Shigaraki meet anyway despite all of these current struggles? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

