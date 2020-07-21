My Hero Academia Proves How Strong Gigantomachia Really is

✖

Before Tomura Shigaraki could officially become All For One's successor, he had to get the approval of Gigantomachia and now the newest chapter of My Hero Academia proves why this monster is such a huge asset for the League of Villains by showing just how strong Gigantomachia truly is. As the war between the heroes and villains continues to take an intense turn, Shigaraki has summoned Gigantomachia to his side and thus the monster is doing everything it its power to tear across the town and join his master upon his call.

Chapter 278 of My Hero Academia picks up immediately following the cliffhanger in which Mt. Lady was trying to do her best to hold back Gigantomachia. But soon he decides to shift his position once he gets a lock on Shigaraki, and thus Mt. Lady loses her footing. Because of this, Gigantomachia is able to easily throw her to the side quite a distance despite her massive size.

Gigantomachia is not necessarily killing the heroes in his path, but he clearly is not paying them any mind either. Although his quirk is gigantification, it's not exactly explaining his power. The heroes try their best to continue to hold him back or delay him but Gigantomachia is tearing through all of their efforts with ease. It's like insects are flying towards him, and he's just brushing them off with very little problem.

(Photo: Shueisha)

This is made even more complicated by the fact that the original members of the League of Villains (along with the Meta Liberation Army's Skeptic) are all riding on top of Gigantomachia as the monster made sure to scoop them up on the way towards Shigaraki. But what makes this monster more dangerous than his size or strength is his strong desire to do anything Shigaraki orders him to do.

This focused point of view towards fulfilling his master's orders make him far more dangerous than his quirk ever could. Very little thought or restraint goes into his actions when he's given a direct order, and now the biggest mystery from here on out will be what Shigaraki has planned for Gigantomachia once the monster gets to his side. What do you think?

Is Gigantomachia's strength truly as terrifying as it seemed? What do you think Shigaraki's grand plan for Gigantomachia is? Will any of the heroes be able to slow it down, or even stop it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

