My Hero Academia Reveals Izuku's New Full Cowling Form

✖

Izuku Midoriya has been busy training for the last big, and My Hero Academia is ready to show the fruits of his hard work. The manga put out a new chapter this week which shows how the U.A. Academy student is handling the burgeoning war between Pro Heroes and the Paramonal Liberation Front. It was there fans saw Izuku act as a model hero, but things got intense when the boy was forced to debut his latest form of Full Cowling.

As it turns out, Izuku has managed to double his usage of One For All. The hero might not be close to All Might levels yet, but Izuku is getting closer by the day. After all, My Hero Academia chapter 272 has confirmed Izuku is able to use 45% of his Quirk without utterly destroying his body.

The revelation came when chapter 272 went live and saw Izuku reveal 45% Full Cowling. The hero dipped into the form after he was tipped by the original One For All user that something was coming, and Izuku knew Shigaraki had been given a power up. He did not know how strong the villain had gotten until Shigaraki began to decay an entire city, and Izuku was force to use Full Cowling to save himself and his friends.

After all, 45% Full Cowling let Izuku launch his St. Louis Smash Air Force. The move allowed the boy to roundhouse kick air towards the encroaching decay coming for him and his classmates. It gave them enough time to regroup their escape plans, but that is all fans know of the form so far. Chapter 272 leaves off on a major cliffhanger with Izuku, so readers expect to learn more about the boost before long as My Hero Academia continues this arc.

Are you impressed by Izuku's latest Full Cowling level? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.