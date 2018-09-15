‘My Hero Academia’ Shows-Off Midoriya’s Coolest Use of Shoot Style Yet

My Hero Academia‘s latest episode brought on the fateful rematch between Midoriya and Bakugo, who finally get their pent up feelings off their chests after all this time.

The rematch also saw Midoriya and Bakugo at their strongest level yet, and this means a great showing of Midoriya’s newly developed Shoot Style as he brings on his highest level usage yet.

Yutapon’s scene in today’s my hero academia (#61). Lovely use of smears while Deku was spinning and it is perfect how Bakugo is seen accelarating with the explosions but still Deku’s use of his quirk makes him gain velocity faster. pic.twitter.com/lSAKnyNNJn — Ashita (@AshitanoGin) September 15, 2018

When Midoriya decides to respond to Bakugo’s wishes to fight after mulling it over, Midoriya’s emotions get the better of him as he brings on more power of his own. Not realizing his body had strengthened over the last few arcs as well, Midoriya increases his Full Cowling to 8% of its full power, and it brings on a new Shoot Style.

This new looking Shoot Style comes with an impressive speed and power boost, and a scene during the fight has Midoriya streaking his feet across the ground in order to boost his velocity, making his kicks tougher. He always shows off an impressive use of his arm, as it still can handle punches (though he still prefers the use of his kicks).

This Shoot Style scene was also impressive because it was animated by veteran Yutaka Nakamura, who’s provided some of the greatest looking sequences in anime. Often blending together unique action cinematography with well choreographed fights, the same can be said for this scene as well.

Midoriya’s speed build up is impressive, as well as the sight of Bakugo barely dodging his kicks in quick time. This is without a doubt that the coolest and strongest use of Midoriya’s Shoot Style yet.

