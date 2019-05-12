This Impressive My Hero Academia Cosplay Brings Ashido to Life

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is one of the most critically and commercially successful action manga and anime series running today, and a large part of that popularity stems from the wide variety of character designs and personalities. This means there are a ton of options for fans to choose their favorite hero in-training, and fans have been wanting to see more of one favorite in particular, Mina Ashido.

Though Mina often plays a role in the goings on of the series, she never quite takes center stage. This has led fans to bring her to the spotlight themselves, and some have even brought her into the real world through cosplay. Check out one impressive example below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mangoe (@mangoecos) on May 4, 2019 at 3:07pm PDT

Cosplay Artist @mangoecos (who you can find on Instagram here) shared her impressive Mina Ashido cosplay, and it’s been a huge hit with fans. It’s been such a hit that it even was recognized by Funimation’s official Instagram account, and it’s not hard to see why considering the amount of work that must have gone into recreating Mina’s “Pinky” hero look. With fans bringing Ashido to life so well, there’s no good argument for not bringing her into whatever future live-action My Hero Academia projects we have coming in the future.

Now’s the best time to jump into the series if you have yet to do so as My Hero Academia Season 4 is officially scheduled to premiere this October. It’s one of the biggest anime releases of the year overall, and My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

