New Disney+ Anime From Jujutsu Kaisen Director Drops New Trailer

Disney+ has been loading up with tons of cool new anime exclusives this year alone, and one of them from Jujutsu Kaisen Season One and Ninja Kamui director Sunghoo Park has dropped a new trailer showing off what to expect! Disney+ and Hulu have been making great strides in the last couple of years to not only license some major anime exclusives, but offer them within a timely fashion. Although some of its releases had been held back, the streaming platform has gotten better in delivering new weekly anime offerings with some new hits even airing through the current Spring 2025 anime schedule.

Disney+ has already garnered a ton of anime attention for its exclusive releases like Medalist earlier in the year, and this hot streak is looking to continue with Bullet/Bullet coming later this Summer. This new original series developed by Sunghoo Park following Ninja Kamui not long ago, Bullet/Bullet is showing off more of what it’s going to look and sound like in motion with a new trailer debuting its theme song titled “WORK HARD” as performed by Chanmina. Check it out in the video above.

When Does Bullet/Bullet Come Out?

Bullet/Bullet’s going to have a different kind of schedule when it launches with Disney+ later this Summer. Releasing with Disney+’s Star platform in international territories (and likely Hulu in the United States), the first eight episodes of the new anime will be streaming on July 16th. Then Episodes 9-12 will then be streaming just a few weeks later on August 13th. Sunghoo Park will be directing the new anime series for his studio, E&H Production, and studio GAGA, and spent over ten years to develop the concept for this new anime’s story. So it’s got a lot riding on it when it finally hits later this Summer.

Aki Kindaichi will be overseeing the scripts for the new anime while Takahiro Yoshimatsu is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Hidetaka Tenjin will be designing the concepts and mechanical designs for the series, and Shin Misawa will be overseeing its car action. If this series can be anything close to what Sunghoo Park has delivered in the past with the likes of Ninja Kamui, then this series is likely going to be one that fans will want to keep a close eye on.

What Will Bullet/Bullet Be About?

Not much is know about Bullet/Bullet’s story since it’s going to be an original anime series, but it’s set in a distant future wasteland where technology has been reduced to a few relics from the past. When its protagonist, Gear, takes on a new job that has him steal back something from the wrong kind of people, he and his team end up in a much more dangerous situation than they ever had expected themselves to be in. What has been confirmed, however, is its cast full of wacky new characters.

Bullet/Bullet will star the likes of Marina Inoue as Gear, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Polar Bear, Rie Kugimiya as Qu-0213 Nosa-ane, Kana Hanazawa as Qu-0213 Kau-ane, Tomokazu Seki as Qu-0213 Naka-ani, Ai Orikasa as Qu-0213 Ei-baba/Dinner, Asami Seto as Noa, Makoto Furukawa as Barrel, Takamasa Mogi as Wheel, Yuki Wakai as Rin, Yoshihisa Kawahara as Breakfast, Ai Kakuma as Afternoon Tea, Nao Tamura as Lunch, Mayumi Shintani as Brunch, Shinichiro Kamio as Sushimaru Tempura, Hironori Kondo as Destro Dog, and Yuichi Nakamura as Batting Center Saito.

How are you liking the look of Bullet/Bullet so far? Will you be checking out the new anime when it hits Disney+/Hulu later this Summer? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!